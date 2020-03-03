Grinnell schools cleared after Tuesday morning lockdown

Police determined that no danger was present.

GRINNELL, Iowa — Two schools in Grinnell are now operating as normal after a lockdown was initiated Tuesday morning.

Grinnell police responded to the area of Grinnell High School just before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. There had been reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Based on the initial information, Grinnell High School and Bailey Park Elementary were both placed on lockdown.

The lockdown lasted less than an hour, as the Grinnell Police Department determined that no danger was present.