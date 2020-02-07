x
Group making face masks for front-line workers represents 'Iowa Nice'

There is no better time to be giving masks away to those who need them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More and more people are heading out of their house and back out into the world as positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Iowa. 

That means there is a greater need for more face masks.

One Iowa group took a small idea and built it into something that is helping people across the state.

With some fabric and a sewing machine, more than 600 Iowans across the state are helping tens of thousands in every corner of Iowa.

Now up over 116,000 masks, its yet another display of Iowa Nice. 
What started as a modest effort, has ballooned into something much more. 

Their website MasksForIowa can be found here. 

