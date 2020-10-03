Group of cats recovering after being rescued in Urbandale apartment fire

More than 25 cats were located inside a single apartment impacted by the blaze

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Furry Friends Refuge, a rescue organization in the metro, posted on social media on Tuesday, asking for donations and folks to adopt the more than one dozen cats rescued from a massive apartment fire in Urbandale.

The cats were part of a group of more than 25 cats located inside an apartment unit in the complex. Firefighters worked to remove pets from the building and provided a number of cats oxygen, including the cats now at Furry Friends to receive medical treatment, be spayed and neutered, and find new homes.

Due to a partial building collapse while firefighters were working to put out the large fire, it is possible that some of these pet cats have found their way outside the building. The pubic is asked to be on the look out for pets that could be roaming in the area.

A representative from Hubbell Properties, which owns the complex, said the fire was contained to one building and has mostly been extinguished. At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire. However, some animals were lost in the blaze, and others are still missing. Any displaced animal that was found and no reunited with their owner would currently be in the hands of Animal Control, according to the Urbandale Fire Department.