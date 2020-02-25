Growing the community of Johnston while understanding the issues

The city of Johnston is calling on its residents to share their thoughts and ideas about what makes Johnston thrive, as well as their concerns.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The growing community of Johnston needs your time and input as they develop a comprehensive plan that will help define and guide the future of the community.

The crucial part of the Johnston Thrive 2040 Plan is community engagement and enabling the community to weigh in on future directions.

The first phase of the plan was the Thrive 2040 Report Card, which took a look at where the city was in 2019.

Johnston is now asking the community to provide input specific to the draft plan using directors and associated goals, policies, and implementation strategies generated to date. You can provide those comments online now.