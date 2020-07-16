'Bear with us': Rural Iowa county health coordinator shares experience with coronavirus

When the pandemic hit, Grundy County was one of a few counties that didn't report a coronavirus case for weeks. Now the county has its first COVID-19-related death.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — Grundy County Public Health Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang usually spends her days inside classrooms around the rural county, sharing the importance of seat belts and safe hand-washing.

Nowadays, she starts her work day answering and sorting through emails from residents, asking about COVID-19. The county has been fairly lucky to report just 50 positive cases among its 12,232 residents. But this week, a grim statistic was reported: an elderly resident had passed away from the virus.

"We knew we couldn't avoid it, and honestly, it did get at our hearts," said Thornton-Lang. "We have two people in our office here, so we are always taking this on just the two of us. And it got our hearts and we were thinking about the family...I know a lot of people are focusing on the data with COVID and the data is very important when you're talking about a pandemic, but right now, at this point, with this scenario, we are thinking of the emotional aspect of it and the people that it did affect."

The individual who died was above the age of 80 years old and was following isolation recommendations, according to a release from Thornton-Lang. No other information was provided out of privacy to the family.

"I want people to know that there are emotional ties with all of this," said Thornton-Lang. "Be respectful of that family and let them go through their process of dealing with all of this."

Thornton-Lang said that her job as the health coordinator for a rural county like Grundy has changed dramatically since the pandemic. Her background as a teacher helped her be organized and thorough, which is what her job calls for right now.

Thornton-Lang and her colleague do not do the contact tracing calls and record keeping for coronavirus cases in the county (she said it's too much for them to handle). Instead, she said being a resource for the community is her number one priority, and she's learning every day what residents need.