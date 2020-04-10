Second Amendment supporters rallied outside Davenport City Hall on Saturday, bringing attention to gun rights.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Second Amendment supporters rallied outside Davenport City Hall on Saturday, bringing attention to gun rights.

It was part of an open carry gun rally organized by the organization "We Fight."

The goal of the rally was to bring awareness for legal carrying of guns, according to organizers.

The rally also focused on safe and responsible gun ownership.

Organizers said Saturday afternoon's rally focused not only on the Second Amendment, but focused on fighting for all civil rights as well.

"It is raining. It is cooler out. But, I see more and more people showing up," said Eric Puryear, one of the rally's organizers. "I think we'll have a nice turnout, and you know, civil rights don't take a break for rain and neither do we."

Puryear said he feels his children will be safer because there are guns in their home.