Gunshot fired by security guard inside Court Avenue entertainment district Saturday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — One gunshot was fired Saturday night during a fight inside The Firm, a bar on Court Avenue inside the entertainment district.

According to Des Moines Police, the gun belonged to a security guard who fired a shot during a fight. Police stressed it was not a gun that was missed during security checks at the gates.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

The entertainment zone was created in May. Parts of Court Avenue are fenced off on weekend nights and anyone entering must be over 21 and go through a security screening. The last night of the entertainment zone is set for Sept. 4.