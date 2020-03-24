'Hamilton' returning to Des Moines

The smash Broadway hit is making a return to the Civic Center as part of the 2020-21 Willis Broadway Series.

DES MOINES, Iowa — You don't have to wait for it any longer: "Hamilton" is coming back to Des Moines in December.

The 11-time Tony-winning musical is making its return as part of Des Moines Performing Arts' Willis Broadway Series. If you want to be in the room where it happens, season tickets are on sale now.

Do not throw away your shot to see this show.

"Hamilton" is just one out of a loaded Willis Broadway Series shows, joining "Hadestown" (eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical of 2019) and "Tootsie" (2 Tony's, 11 nominations in 2019) as the headlining shows.

The announcement comes after Des Moines Performing Arts joined theater organizations across the country in postponing all shows in its current season amid concerns over COVID-19.

The full season is as follows:

1776: Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 2020

Hamilton: Dec. 1-27, 2020

Tootsie: Feb. 23-28, 2021

Cats (add-on): March 9-14, 2021

Rent (add-on): Apr. 2-3, 2021

Les Miserables (add-on): Apr. 6-11, 2021

Hadestown: Apr. 20-25, 2021

Disney's Aida: June 8-13, 2021

To Kill a Mockingbird: July 6-11, 2021

The series also includes a concert from Broadway legend Chita Rivera, which will take place on May 8, 2021.