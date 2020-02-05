Happy Moments Vol. 28: Celebrate May Day + a piano on fire

Celebrating the start of May, a special birthday surprise and pianos that rock.

My doorbell rang today!

That hasn't happened in weeks. I almost didn't know what to do, But I'm so happy we checked it out because we got several May baskets.

They are a sweet reminder of spring.

And another spring showcase: blossoming trees.

This one sent to us by Deanna with vibrant flowers. She says she's happy to see it's still blooming.

They serve, protect and save birthday parties! Carlos was turning 9 and bummed that he couldn't have a big party with family and friends. So his family reached out to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Sgt. Parizek stopped by to surprise Carlos. We are told it was a success and a day to remember.

Happy Birthday, Carlos!

And finally, a little music to wrap things up, or get the party started. You decide!

Valley High School grad Jared Freiburg was in Florida for a project and caught up with his friend Kris Nicholson. Both are amazing musicians so of course they had to play!

Enjoy their impromptu performance and keep finding the Happy Moments in life!

