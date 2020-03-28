x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Happy Moments Vol. 3: Lyle turns 81 and a throwback elementary school picture

Spreading joy with creative videos and heartwarming photos.
Credit: Nevada Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — These days, if you have something to celebrate, you have to be creative.

Check out this house on 1st St. in Webster City. 

The sign says "Honk! Lyle is 81!" This way, Lyle will get all of his birthday well-wishes while keeping a safe distance. Happy Birthday, Lyle!

Credit: Jason Vansickel

Now, we should be gearing up for baseball and softball season. But since that's on hold, the WAC Gold 10U team in Waukee made this creative video to show team spirit. 

RELATED: Happy Moments Vol. 2: Iowans making the most of their time in quarantine

RELATED: Happy Moments: Iowans doing good and staying positive while in quarantine

There's something about babies that put a smile on your face, and you sent us the most adorable photos, from grand babies to horse babies and puppies!

Credit: Karen Van Deist

In Nevada, they're going on a bear hunt. There's a teddy bear parade in town for you to enjoy, and the Nevada Police Department is not missing out on the fun!
Nevada Iowa Police Department
Nevada Iowa Police Department added a new photo.
Facebook

And here's an "Easter egg" hunt of sorts for you.

The mother of a lifelong friend of mine is using her time in isolation to go through old boxes, and look what she found: It's my second-grade class picture. 

Look closely and see if you can pick me out of the crowd ... extra points if you guess my age. 

Credit: Debbie Johnson

Have a great day and remember to share the positive news you see!

Share you positive pictures and videos with Local 5 by texting us at 515-457-1026 or email news@weareiowa.com!