Happy Moments Vol. 3: Lyle turns 81 and a throwback elementary school picture

DES MOINES, Iowa — These days, if you have something to celebrate, you have to be creative.

Check out this house on 1st St. in Webster City.

The sign says "Honk! Lyle is 81!" This way, Lyle will get all of his birthday well-wishes while keeping a safe distance. Happy Birthday, Lyle!

Now, we should be gearing up for baseball and softball season. But since that's on hold, the WAC Gold 10U team in Waukee made this creative video to show team spirit.

There's something about babies that put a smile on your face, and you sent us the most adorable photos, from grand babies to horse babies and puppies!

In Nevada, they're going on a bear hunt. There's a teddy bear parade in town for you to enjoy, and the Nevada Police Department is not missing out on the fun!

And here's an "Easter egg" hunt of sorts for you.

The mother of a lifelong friend of mine is using her time in isolation to go through old boxes, and look what she found: It's my second-grade class picture.

Look closely and see if you can pick me out of the crowd ... extra points if you guess my age.

Have a great day and remember to share the positive news you see!