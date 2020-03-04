Happy news to get you through the coronavirus pandemic

Bunnies with PPE, a social distancing trip to the zoo, and a skyline lit up with love ... sharing some smiles with Central Iowa.

Another day of mild weather and some sights and sounds of spring.

The first daffodil in my garden has bloomed.

My rhubarb is waking up. Not the prettiest plant, but something new to look at!

Like everyone else, we are trying to school from home.

Today, we experimented with Jello and made these kid friendly, two-toned mermaid cups. A little science, a little home-ec!

Here's something for the Easter basket belonging to someone with a good sense of humor.

Beaverdale confections is churning out these pandemic updated chocolate bunnies, and they have lots of other treats. Great way to support local!

Got bored kids? Blank Park Zoo is hosting a scoop-the-loop lighted drive at the zoo. It's free, fun and gets you out of the house. You can catch this on Friday and Saturday night between 8 pm and 10 pm.

And finally, a message of love lighting up the Des Moines skyline.