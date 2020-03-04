x
Happy news to get you through the coronavirus pandemic

Bunnies with PPE, a social distancing trip to the zoo, and a skyline lit up with love ... sharing some smiles with Central Iowa.
Credit: Beaverdale Confections

Another day of mild weather and some sights and sounds of spring.

The first daffodil in my garden has bloomed.

Credit: Stephanie Angleson

My rhubarb is waking up. Not the prettiest plant, but something new to look at!

Credit: Stephanie Angleson

Like everyone else, we are trying to school from home.

Today, we experimented with Jello and made these kid friendly, two-toned mermaid cups. A little science, a little home-ec!

Credit: Stephanie Angleson

Here's something for the Easter basket belonging to someone with a good sense of humor.

Beaverdale confections is churning out these pandemic updated chocolate bunnies, and they have lots of other treats. Great way to support local!

Credit: Beaverdale Confections

Got bored kids? Blank Park Zoo is hosting a scoop-the-loop lighted drive at the zoo. It's free, fun and gets you out of the house. You can catch this on Friday and Saturday night between 8 pm and 10 pm.

And finally, a message of love lighting up the Des Moines skyline.

Local 5 sports anchor Matt McCullock caught this heart on the downtown Marriott, reminding us all to have faith, show love and hang in there!

Credit: Matt McCullock