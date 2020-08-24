Iowa State Patrol identifies 3 killed, 2 injured in Hardin County crash

The Iowa State Patrol reports two adults and a child died in the crash along Highway 20 south of Alden.

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Two adults and a child are dead following a head-on collision along Highway 20 in Hardin County Sunday night, according to an Iowa State Patrol.

Another adult and child were injured in the wreck.

According to a preliminary crash report, a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche traveling eastbound in the westbound lane along Highway 20 and collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four people, all from Story City, occupied the Equinox. The driver, Cristy Gutierres, 44, died in the crash.

11-year-old Jessie Gutierres and 38-year-old Mario Zubia also died in the crash.

Isabel Gutierres, 6, survived. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities identified Spencer Bultman, 25, of Hampton as the driver of the Avalanche.

EMS transported him to a local hospital via ambulance.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said troopers are looking to see if impairment played a roll in the crash.

"Our initial investigation showed that alcohol may have contributed to the crash," Dinkla told Local 5.