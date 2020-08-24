Iowa State Patrol identifies 3 killed, 2 injured in Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Two adults and a child are dead following a head-on collision along Highway 20 in Hardin County Sunday night, according to an Iowa State Patrol.
Another adult and child were injured in the wreck.
According to a preliminary crash report, a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche traveling eastbound in the westbound lane along Highway 20 and collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four people, all from Story City, occupied the Equinox. The driver, Cristy Gutierres, 44, died in the crash.
11-year-old Jessie Gutierres and 38-year-old Mario Zubia also died in the crash.
Isabel Gutierres, 6, survived. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities identified Spencer Bultman, 25, of Hampton as the driver of the Avalanche.
EMS transported him to a local hospital via ambulance.
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said troopers are looking to see if impairment played a roll in the crash.
"Our initial investigation showed that alcohol may have contributed to the crash," Dinkla told Local 5.
Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5’s “5 Things to Know” email newsletter.