Hearing date set at statehouse to talk about Glenwood Resource Center

Members of the House Government Oversight Committee will meet in March

DES MOINES, Iowa — After months of media reports, information from the Department of Human Resources, and town halls with patients' families and staff, a group of Iowa lawmakers will start hearing testimony about the Glenwood Resource Center and what exactly has been going on at the facility for the last several years.

Glenwood is a place where some of Iowa's most disabled reside. It's been at the center of a special investigation by the Department of Justice after reports of alleged human experimentation surfaced in the fall of 2019. More than 2,000 Iowans with intellectual and physical disabilities reside at the facility. They rely on the medical and other professionals at Glenwood for their health and other needs.

On March 16, members of the House Government Oversight Committee will meet to discuss Glenwood. An agenda has not been released yet and we do not know the time of the hearing.

Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Human Services released a batch of emails relating to Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run facility for people with disabilities.

In November 2019, U.S. Department of Justice informed Iowa they would be conducting an investigation of Glenwood Resource Center related to optimal hydration experiments and sexual arousal studies.

the plaintiffs alleged that public funds were used to pay for items involved in a program of human experimentation at the Glenwood Resource Center, and many of the top officials in charge of the facility knew about it.