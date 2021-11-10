Ankeny nonprofits working to concentrate services following devastating apartment fire

The fire in August left over two dozen families in need of support. Nonprofits banded together to make sure they had the supplies they needed.

ANKENY, Iowa — A fire at the Walnut Ridge Apartments on August 31 left more than two dozen families devastated. Since then, local nonprofits have been stepping up to help their neighbors in need.

The Ankeny Service Center was quick to respond, collecting information about what the fire's victims needed. That information then went into a Facebook post.

"That post went up on Thursday, and then we had everything dropped off on Friday, and passed off to the tenants," said Desiray Walker, community resource manager for the Ankeny Service Center.

Donations included clothes, food, hygiene items, and even just money. Once the immediate need was addressed, the conversation shifted— to how resources could better be prepared for the next crisis.

"We don't want people to have to go through 15 phone calls and, you know, visit 20 facilities in order to get just basic items that they need to survive," said Sarah Wiser, executive director of the Ankeny Service Center.

For that reason, representatives from Ankeny nonprofits and the city will soon be meeting to figure out how they can concentrate their efforts moving forward.

One idea? Concentrating all of the city's nonprofits into one building—allowing people who are struggling to get all of their necessities in one visit.

"If you are struggling, it's not easy to get to all those places. So having us all in one building or one space to make it easy for people to get these resources, I think is going to be a really, really critical step," Walker said.

If you ever find yourself in a position where you might need some assistance, there is something you should know. The Ankeny Service Center doesn't limit who's eligible for assistance based on their address. Anyone who comes in looking for support can receive it.

If you've got anything to donate, the Ankeny Service Center asks that you make an appointment in advance for COVID safety reasons. Their contact info can be found here.