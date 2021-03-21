A new trial date has been scheduled for the man accused of killing and kidnapping Breasia Terrell in 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Scott County judge on Tuesday announced a new trial date for Henry Dinkins, the man charged in the death and disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Following the granted court motion, a status hearing for Dinkins is scheduled for April 19 and the trial has been pushed to May 9, according to online court documents. He waived his right to a speedy trial on July 2, 2021, moving the new date to Feb. 14.

Dinkins pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree murder and kidnapping charges after previously being considered as a person of interest in the case. He's the father of Breasia's half-brother.

Breasia was last seen during the early hours of July 10, 2020 in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street. Weeks later, dozens of community members volunteered to look for her before police called off search efforts.

Months went by without any significant updates before a group of fishermen discovered human remains near DeWitt, Iowa in a remote area of Clinton County. Davenport police later confirmed the remains as Breasia on March 21, 2021.