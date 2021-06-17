Davenport man charged in death of Breasia Terrell pleads not guilty

48-year-old Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has plead not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping charges in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

48-year-old Henry Dinkins entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday, June 16. Dinkins is being represented by a public defender, Attorney Derek Jones.

Dinkins has demanded his right to a speedy trial, which means a trial must take place within 90 days of the date of trial information being filed. According to court documents obtained by WQAD, he did waive his right to an arraignment.

Charges were first announced against Dinkins last month. Before that he had been considered a person of interest in the case and had been incarcerated on unrelated charges. Dinkins is the father of Breasia's half-brother.