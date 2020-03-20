Here's a list of businesses in Iowa that are hiring

With COVID-19 reducing staffing and cutting business hours, some companies are in need of workers right now

DES MOINES, Iowa — As some employers are forced to lay off employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are looking to hire to increase production help.

Here are businesses in Iowa that are hiring:

Amazon

Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees, who work at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores. Those interested in applying can learn more about the openings at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee locations need shoppers for their Aisles Online to keep up with the demand of Iowans wanting home delivery of their groceries. You can apply online here.

Domino's

Pizza delivery giant Domino's is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

Walmart

Walmart, the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, is hiring thousands of workers. On Thursday, the company said it will hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, and distribution and fulfillment centers. The jobs will be temporary but many will convert to permanent roles.