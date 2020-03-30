Here's how Iowa's public universities are handling tuition refunds due to COVID-19

Spring semesters are being held completely online and commencements have been canceled for Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have all issued responses as to whether or not students will be refunded after the coronavirus cut their time on campus short this semester.

As of Monday morning, there have been six confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state and 424 positive cases.

6,162 tests have come back negative.

All three universities have moved their spring semesters all online and canceled in-person commencements.

Iowa State University

Iowa State will refund 40 percent of residence hall contracts, as well as course fees, for the spring semester. But they are not refunding tuition.

Dining refunds will be based on a prorated share of the remaining contracts, and Dining Dollars will be refunded in full on remaining balances.

Prorated refunds for student parking will be processed after ISU Parking receives an individual's student permit.

ISU president Wendy Wintersteen's full message to students can be found here.

University of Iowa

The university will not be refunding students’ tuition for the Spring 2020 semester, but they will refund, on a prorated basis, several fees including:

Room and Board : Refund prorated March 19 to May 16

: Refund prorated March 19 to May 16 Recreation Fee : Refund prorated from March 23 to May 16

: Refund prorated from March 23 to May 16 Arts & Cultural Events Fee: Refund prorated from March 23 to May 1

More details on refunds and online learning can be found on the University of Iowa website found here.

University of Northern Iowa

Credits will be issued to student accounts as appropriate, by the end of this week. Prorated credit will be issued with an effective date of March 23 for the following items:

Housing

Dining

Course and lab fee

Recreation fee

Parking permits

Refunds

April U-bills will be processed on April 6 instead of April 1 in order to allow all credits mentioned above to be processed and credited to student accounts. Any refunds due from U-bills will be sent to students the week of April 6.