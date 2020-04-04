With N95 masks in short supply, Jess Mazour got creative.

Protective masks are in high demand as COVID-19 spreads across Iowa.

Jess Mazour felt the urge to step up and help.

"Right away I knew that having a lot of organizing skills I had a role to play in helping combat the coronavirus in any way that I could," Mazour said.

So she began "Masks for the Frontlines Iowa", a Facebook group that now boasts over 2,500 members.

It's a gathering of amateur sewers to larger quilting groups all crowdsourcing for homemade masks.