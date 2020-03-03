Here's where people will be voting for Tuesday's special elections in Central Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties are holding special elections on Tuesday.
Here's a full list of counties where people are voting in Central Iowa according to the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:
- Adams County
- Audubon County
- Appanoose County
- Boone County
- Carroll County
- Clarke County
- Dallas County
- Decatur County
- Franklin County
- Greene County
- Guthrie County
- Hardin County
- Jasper County
- Kossuth County
- Lucas County
- Madison County
- Mahaska County
- Marion County
- Marshall County
- Polk County
- Poweshiek County
- Ringgold County
- Story County
- Taylor County
- Union County
- Warren County
- Wayne County
- Wright County