Here's where people will be voting for Tuesday's special elections in Central Iowa

It's a big day for special elections across dozens of Iowa counties.
Here's a full list of counties where people are voting in Central Iowa according to the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:

  • Adams County
  • Audubon County
  • Appanoose County
  • Boone County
  • Carroll County
  • Clarke County
  • Dallas County
  • Decatur County
  • Franklin County
  • Greene County
  • Guthrie County
  • Hardin County
  • Jasper County
  • Kossuth County
  • Lucas County
  • Madison County
  • Mahaska County
  • Marion County
  • Marshall County
  • Polk County
  • Poweshiek County
  • Ringgold County
  • Story County
  • Taylor County
  • Union County
  • Warren County
  • Wayne County 
  • Wright County