High-speed chase ends in injury, road closures in Ankeny

The driver was going 108 mph in a 45-mph zone.

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is in the hospital following a high-speed chase that downed two light poles, according to Ankeny police.

Around 1:00 Friday morning, Ankeny police officers say they witnessed a pick-up truck going 108 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

Officers tried to pull the truck over, and the driver initially stopped before speeding off northbound. As it came up to the intersection of Ankeny Blvd. and SW Ordnance Rd., the speeding truck ran into another car and kept going into a light pole.

Officers tazed the driver, 42-year-old Cody Ross of Des Moines, after he got out of the car and wasn't compliant with their demands. After officers incapacitated Ross, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The vehicle that was hit by the Ross kept going as well before it ran into a power pole, then continuing a bit more before stopping in the roadway. Both people in that car were evaluated by medics, and eventually released from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but as of now there are several traffic charges pending against the speeding driver. Officers say excessive speed and alcohol may have played a part in the incident.