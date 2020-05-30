High-speed chase ends with rollover, deadly crash into building in Mahaska County

First responders said the driver in the pursuit is from Fresno, Calif.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A dangerous Saturday morning chase ended with a vehicle rolling over and crashing into a building, killing the driver, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they received a report of a car driving in the wrong direction of Highway 163 between Oskaloosa and Pella. Marion County Dispatch also received a similar report, according to a press release.

A Marion County deputy tried pulling over the car near Otley, but wasn't successful.

During the chase, deputies said the car drove fast on Highway 163. They say at the highway's intersection with Eaton Avenue, the car rolled over before hitting a building. They say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died. He has not been identified, but deputies said he was from Fresno, Calif.