1 dead, multiple injured after 'chain reaction crash' on Highway 30, Iowa State Patrol says

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and two more are injured following a crash on Highway 30 in Greene County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Iowa State Patrol said three cars were stopped in a row on Highway 30 near Forest Avenue due to road construction.

A fourth car collided with one of the vehicles, causing a "chain reaction crash" with each vehicle crashing into the next, Iowa State Patrol reports.

At least two people were injured in the crash, both of whom were transported to Greene County Medical Center.

84-year-old Mary Ann Haberl, of Carroll, died as a result of the crash.