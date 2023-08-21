2 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 330, Marshall County Sheriff's Office says

An initial Iowa State Patrol investigation said two vehicles were stopped — one with mechanical issues — when a third vehicle hit one of the parked cars.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — At least two people are dead after a car crashed into two vehicles on the side of the road near Melbourne on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

An initial Iowa State Patrol investigation said one vehicle was stopped with mechanical issues and another vehicle had stopped to help them. A third vehicle hit one of the parked cars around 3:50 p.m. The crash happened near the 3000-mile marker of Marshalltown Boulevard, also referred to as Highway 330.

61-year-old Tony Roberts of Marshalltown died on the scene, while 41-year-old Samuel Luciano from Irving, Tex., died later on in the afternoon at the hospital. Two others are hospitalized, though their condition isn't currently known.

Melbourne Fire & EMS, Rhodes Fire & EMS, State Center Fire & EMS, Unity Point Ambulance, Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshalltown Police Department, Baxter EMS, Marshall County Medical Examiner's Office, Iowa DOT maintenance staff and University of Iowa AirCare Emergency Transport also assisted at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating this crash.