1 dead after SUV crashes, catches fire in Dallas County

A press release from the sheriff's office says an SUV on Highway 44 and W Avenue crashed into a tree and caught on fire. Only one person was in the crash.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after their SUV struck a tree and caught on fire at Highway 44 and W Avenue in Dallas County Sunday night, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and the Grimes Fire Department were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found the SUV engulfed in flames against a tree in a ditch.

One deceased person was located in the SUV. It is unknown what caused the crash or the death of this person, the sheriff's office says.

The victim has yet to be identified.