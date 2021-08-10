Hispanic Marshalltown police officer working to bridge the gap between community and law enforcement

Two Hispanic officers, in different departments, discuss why it's important to have diversity in police departments.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Having a police department that resembles the community they serve is something the Marshalltown police chief and Perry police chief, believe is important.

One group helping to diversify police departments is made up of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino.

In 2016, Hispanics made up 12.5% of local law enforcement agencies across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One person who helped diversify law enforcement during that time was Juan Tejada.

He's worked for the Marshalltown Police Department since 2009. Tejeda started as a patrol officer with one goal on his mind.

"I had a sense that I would like to keep my community safe," Tejada said.

Tejada has since moved up in rank to detective, a position he's held for the last three years.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said Tejada is the longest-serving Hispanic employee on the force.

It's an achievement he is proud of, especially since he said he moved to Iowa from Mexico at six years old.

Now a U.S. citizen, Tejada said he still keeps his heritage close to him and is something he is proud of.

Tejada also said when he started working at the department, he was the only Hispanic for many years. Now he is one of three. One who works nightside, and the other Chief Tupper said is in the academy.

"Which reflects our community so I think it's a very good thing," Tejada said.

According to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau, Marshalltown's population was 30.7 percent Hispanic or Latino.

Tejada said when he first started in the department, it was hard to get people from his community to open up to him or other officers when something happened.

So, he said he made it his goal to bridge that gap and change the mindset that police were not trustworthy.

"I had to break that by just showing them 'hey, I'm here to help you, we're all here to help you just talk to us," Tejada said. "And slowly but surely with everyone in the department, we've broken that mindset and the Hispanic community has opened up and started talking to us."

And officer Jose Perez with the Perry Police Department said being Hispanic and speaking two languages is helpful when there is a language barrier.

"For me as a Hispanic officer who can speak Spanish I'm able to interact with members of the community a little bit more further than other officers, or if there's an incident I can kind of calm them down and talk to them about that," Tejada said.

And Local 5 reached out to Des Moines Police Department to find out how many Hispanic or Latino identifying people are on their force, Sgt. Paul Parizek said they currently have 20 sworn officers.