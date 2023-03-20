Ankeny Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss proposed Hobby Lobby location

Aside from the Hobby Lobby, the proposal would also construct parking, storm water basins and utility service connections on the 6.42 acres south of Sam's Club.

ANKENY, Iowa — The empty lot south of Sam's Club in Ankeny could be getting a huge addition soon.

A proposed 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby location would fill the space at 5075 SE Delaware Ave if it were to be approved by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night.

Aside from the craft store, the proposal would also construct parking, stormwater basins and utility service connections on the 6.42 acres of land.

It will be discussed at the commission's next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Meetings are held on the second floor of 1250 SW District Drive, and public participation is welcome.