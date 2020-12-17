Holiday shipping in high gear

The United States Postal Service reports record shipments this holiday season.

IOWA, USA — Christmas is just about a week and away, and that means this is one of the busiest weeks for the post office and other shippers. The pandemic is only adding to the demand for shipping services.

Keith Brown is a carrier with the United States Postal Service. His day often startsat five in the morning as he gets ready for the first of multiple trips he'll make on his route. The first trip usually consists of packages he hopes to get to people before they leave for work.

"The holiday season, for the post office, this is our season to shine," Brown said as loaded up his truck for the second trip of the day through his Altoona neighborhood.

According to the USPS, the agency is seeing record numbers of packages coming through their processing facilities and most are operating 24 hours a day to keep from falling behind. And it's not just packages, the post office is seeing more holiday cards, too.

A few miles away in Ankeny, Bindiya Patel runs a shipping store that she says has been busy all week. "We've definitely seen a bigger rush this year," she said.

Some shipping deadlines have already passed, but there is still time for people to get their packages sent out. The USPS deadling for first class mail is December 18. The next deadline for both UPS and FedEx is December 21 if people are willing to pay for three-day shipping.