Holiday weekend arrives with rising covid numbers in some states

It's possible to have a fun and enjoyable holiday weekend while being safe too.

As we head into a holiday weekend, people are getting ready for barbecues and social gatherings.

But recently, Iowa has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases during the last week.

"Our trajectory is going in a worse direction. The worst is yet to come," said Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease doctor.

Around the country case numbers are spiking.

Much of that is being attributed to states reopening.

The rise not as drastic yet here in Iowa, and hospitalizations and deaths have not yet matched the rise, but according to Srinivas it is still reason to pause.

"As a nation we are hitting records every day as far as the number of new cases which is only going to be followed down the line by the number of hospitalizations as well as an increase in deaths," said Srinivas.

Srinivas said it often takes a couple of weeks for a rise in cases to be reflected in hospital numbers.

Another major metric used is the rate of positive tests.

Right now Iowa is holding pretty steady, but there is a possibility this number is skewed.

"People going in for elective procedure in a hospital, anybody who is going in for labor and delivery because you're pregnant, anybody who is potentially in a workplace that requires screenings, all of these tests are being done without any reason to suspect that the person is actually infected and in doing so it reduces the positivity rate in an artificial fashion," Srinivas said.

As Iowans are enjoying the benefits of a reopened state, Srinivas wants to echo health recommendations.

"By doing preventative actions like making people wear face masks or face shields in public, we reduce that transmission rate and can keep our economy continuing to open and progress towards where we used to be," Srinivas said.