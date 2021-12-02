Holocaust survivor receives first dose of the COVID vaccine

Kitty Williams looks forward to educating students about the Holocaust, following her COVID vaccine.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Kitty Williams of Council Bluffs is a survivor. The 96-year-old woman made it through the Holocaust and is now determined to live through this pandemic, as well as a recent Multiple Myeloma diagnosis, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells.

She spends her time going to schools and telling her story of survival but in order to continue, her doctor told her she needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Her niece, Judy Stone, said getting the vaccine is difficult and it's been a struggle to make any appointments in Pottawattamie County.

"I called every pharmacy that's listed there, and they all said we don't have a vaccine," said Stone. "It's almost impossible unless you have somebody to help you get it."

Finally, on Friday, Williams was able to secure a vaccine and looks forward to seeing her family again, as well as educating future generations about her time at Auschwitz.

"I would like to be able to get out again and get back to normal, see the children, and be able to get my message through to them."