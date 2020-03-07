Homecoming cut short for 'Super' Colt

7-year-old Colt Cosper and his family are dealing with new challenges, including two siblings testing positive for COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We've been following the story of 'Super' Colt, the seven-year-old boy with severe epilepsy.

He was released from the hospital this week after a 71 day stay...

Between brain surgery, meningitis, a brain abscess, It's been a tough few months for his parents, four siblings and especially Colt.

Unfortunately, his return home was cut short.

Two of his siblings tested positive for COVID-19. So now one parent is quarantining with them at home.

And the rest of the family is with Colt at a local hotel.

The first day in the hospital he was great, active, happy.

But things went downhill from there.

"Yesterday morning he woke up he had had some seizures he had a fever yesterday was very lethargic slept off and on most of the day," Mandy Cosper, Colt's mom, said. "I was really worried that he had COVID and was actually shocked when his test came back negative because I thought for sure based on the way he was acting he was infected as well.

"So we don't know he still has the issue with those gallbladder that's been resolved and he's taking medicine for the infection in his esophagus so we just we're not sure what's going on, but we are going to the doctor here he comes we are going to go to the doctor today if it doesn't improve."

They will stay here for two weeks and the whole family will get tested again.

His family is asking for continued prayer.