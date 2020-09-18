Homicide victim identified in Jasper County

Local 5 will follow this story as more information is released.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Officials have identified a body they found in Jasper County as 44-year-old Michael Williams of Grinnell.

Law enforcement officials from Jasper, Poweshiek, and Marshall Counties, as well as DCI agents and Iowa State Patrol Troopers with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, are helping investigate the homicide death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grinnell Police Department at 641-623-5679 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.