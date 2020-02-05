Horses bring joy to local nursing home

In a time when many in care facilities are feeling lonely, a local horse stable brought some friendly visitors.

ADEL, Iowa — We know this pandemic has been especially hard on people living in care facilities.

With no visitors allowed inside, it can get very lonely.

But a local riding stable wanted to do something to spread some cheer.

Louw Stables in Van Meter brought a horse and pony to Adel Acres Friday.

They walked around the building and looked into the windows so residents could see the horses and have a little visit.

William is an American Saddlebred show horse, and the pony Lucy likes to take her pal Kabouse for a ride.

The trainers said they know horses can be very healing for people and they wanted to share that.

"We wanted to do this so we could give back to the elderly. They've been hit extremely hard with the pandemic we've been going through, um, so we were trying to figure out a way to give back and this is what we came up with," Jennifer Louw with Louw Stables said.

The staff at Adel Acres said the residents really enjoyed seeing the animals.