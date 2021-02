Details on the fire are slim. Local 5 is on the scene.

SPRING HILL, Iowa — Local 5 is on the scene of a house fire in Warren County Monday evening.

Details are minimal, but there are multiple firetrucks at a house in Spring Hill located on the 9100 block of Depot Street. The photo below shows massive flames.

Local 5 confirmed the Norwalk Fire Department is handling the fire fight.

As of 8:17 p.m., the temperature in Spring Hill sits at -5 degrees Fahrenheit.