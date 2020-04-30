How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine?

There's still a lot of uncertainty on when an official vaccine will be announced, but are we close to one?

IOWA, USA — As cases continue to pop up around the world and here in Iowa, researchers are hard at work developing a vaccine to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Right now countries around the world are working at a record pace to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The answer will likely lie in the patients who've beat the virus.

Similar to the latest treatment method using convalescent plasma from recovered patients to help boost antibodies in infected patients, right now a 24/7 lab is up and running at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The lab is also looking at how monoclonal antibodies could be used to help individuals fight off the virus once infected, or prevent them from getting sick in the first place. Similar to what's being taken from volunteers at Beaumont Health System in Michigan.

"There are so many people that are getting affected by this that it's kind of it's just nice to know that I somehow got through it without too much issue," Lab Manager Tyler with Beaumont Health said.

These antibodies are laboratory replicated clones of a specifically selected antibody.

Instead of injecting a patient with all the antibodies a person developed to fight the virus, scientists isolate the ones deemed most effective at achieving that task and then make vast quantities of them synthetically.

The hardest part in developing any vaccine is the wait.

There are currently more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with seven already in human testing.

Clinical trials for any vaccine requires a series of successful phases.

Normally they take many months up to a year to develop.

A process that isn't easy to speed up aside from working on it day and night and investing millions of dollars.

While we wait for that vaccine, there's a new drug showing promise in treating the coronavirus.

But could we see it in Iowa?

"Certainly some hopeful data has been emerged out of the, you know, NIH trials with remdesivir, but remdesivir is not widely available, you know, it's not. So it's also not something that's there and like, oh, yes, gosh, the cure was released April 29. Gosh, no," infectious disease specialist Dr. Rossana Rosa said.

It was originally developed to treat ebola.