How DMPS custodians clean buildings for the first day of school

With COVID-19 cases climbing, disinfecting is still one of the main priorities for school custodians, but the process looks a little different from last year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This morning, thousands of students started classes at Des Moines Public Schools.

Custodians have been hard at work in the days and months leading up to the return to school.

"We tie up all the loose ends," said Bryan McEvoy, director of custodial services for DMPS.

McEvoy said getting the buildings ready is a lot of work, but something his crew takes seriously. The preparation includes cleaning bathrooms, replenishing hand sanitizer, emptying trashes, which helps keep the building maintained.

"The buildings they learn in are such a critical piece to that education, and the learning experience and they simply deserve the best place possible, so that's what we try to do every day," McEvoy said.

The school district has 228 custodians who help keep buildings clean.

With COVID-19 cases climbing, McEvoy said it's still one of their main priorities, which is why there are hand sanitizers throughout the building and disinfectant bottles in every classroom.

However, the district has reevaluated their cleaning process since the 2020-21 school year. McEvoy said last year's disinfecting process was more widespread. This year it will be narrowed down to focus on high-touch areas.

"We had to spot clean floors instead of cleaning wall-to-wall [last year,]" McEvoy said. "Just to provide that time to the additional tasks. Now we're going to work back towards increasing the frequencies of those other housekeeping items."

Those other housekeeping items include cleaning the windows and the glass on doors.