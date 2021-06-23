How do Iowans feel about going cashless?

During the pandemic, 28% of those surveyed by the Fed said they were avoiding using cash.

DES MOINES, Iowa — During the pandemic, some chose to order online and pay for carryout, groceries and other essentials with a debit or credit card to avoid contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some businesses also leaned into this trend, offering more opportunities to pay without cash.

According to studies from the Federal Reserve, noncash payments, such as debit and credit card, are on the rise. During the pandemic, 28% of those surveyed by the Fed said they were avoiding using cash.

Local 5 asked Iowans in Valley Junction if they still use cash. Most said they pay with a card.

"I don't usually carry cash because change and everything is hard to carry in a purse," Kenzi Prien said.

So do we still need cash? For businesses like Principal Park, plastic trumps paper. This baseball season, the stadium went cashless, adding two reverse ATMs where fans can exchange their cash for a prepaid debit card that can be used at the concession stand and beyond the ballpark.

"We've been looking to go cashless for a long time," said Iowa Cubs President and General Manager Sam Bernabe, "We were waiting for the right time to do it, and the pandemic forced our hand a little."

Bernabe said from a business standpoint, going cashless is a win because transactions are faster and easier. While this works within the park, reverse ATMs aren't common in the metro, and some Iowans rely on cash.

Low income and homeless individuals are the most at-risk if society continues to go cashless, said Jim Cain, the executive director of Family Promises of Greater Des Moines. The nonprofit offers shelter to homeless Iowans and helps them get back on their feet.

"Many of the people we serve rely on cash," Cain said, "Many of them don't have bank accounts because they can't reach the minimum balance required to avoid monthly late fees."

According to the FDIC, 5.4% of American households are unbanked, meaning no one in the household has a checking or savings account. That means no debit card.

"They don't have credit cards usually because of poor or no credit history," Cain said.