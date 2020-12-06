No money given out yet in rental, housing assistance COVID-19 program

It's been two weeks since the program went live, and no Iowan has received help from the state yet

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program went into effect two weeks ago, but so far, no landlord or mortgage lender in Iowa has received money from the state.

According to data provided by the Iowa Finance Authority, the state agency in charge of the multi-million dollar program, 429 Iowans have applied for the financial assistance, 208 verifications have been received by landlords, and 45 homeowners have applied for the mortgage help. But money has not be awarded yet.

Local 5 spoke to a lawyer for Iowa Legal Aid, the group helping field Iowans' questions about rental and mortgage assistance as well as any other legal questions. He told us last week that its likely not many Iowans are applying because of the strict qualifications. They include:

Current renter or homeowner

At risk of eviction or foreclosure due to a documents COVID-19-related loss of income

Household income doesn't exceed 80% of the median family income for the applicant's county

Not receiving the $600 a week from the federal government for COVID-19 financial assistance

Can show pay stub to document loss of income

Can show latest mortgage payment

The CARES Act provided the State with $1.250 billion for COVID-19-related expenses. Governor Kim Reynolds has allocated $22 million of the federal funding for the Program. The IFA will use $20 million of the funding for awards and $2.0 million for external administrative expenses. The IFA estimates that 20,000 applications will be received and that the funds will assist approximately 6,500 households. The funds will go directly to the landlord or mortgage provider. The Program will operate as long as funds are available, and awards will be made to the first applicants who are ready to proceed.