How refugees in Iowa are dealing with COVID-19

Some students, particularly refugees, rely on school meals to eat most of the time. With the schools being shut down, volunteers are working to help those in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some kids are home by themselves right now or their parents are home with them not getting paid. Either way, getting food for the next two weeks is going to be hard to come by. That's why some people in the Des Moines area have gathered what they can to help out.

With Des Moines Public Schools closed at least until April, teachers are thinking of refugee students and staff, and how they'll get access to food. So volunteers with the Des Moines Refugee Support are bringing fruits, veggies and canned goods to the apartments that refugees are staying in.

Venas Stanivenaes is a 9th grader at Hoover High School. He's also a refugee, benefitting from the volunteers' efforts.

"They bring food for us so that we can have extra food in our house," Stainvenaes said.