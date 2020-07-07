Do you know how to contact your public health department?

IOWA, USA — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's guidance, anyone with a new COVID-19 case is marked as recovered after 28 days, unless the person notifies their local public health department that they are still showing symptoms.
So do you know how to contact your local public health department if you need to? Local 5 is on your side with how to do just that.
Below is a list of contact information for several Iowa counties' public health department's contact information.
Audubon County
Address: 318 Leroy St. #10
Phone: (712) 563-2226
Cass County
Address: 1408 East 10th Street Atlantic, IA 50022
Phone: (712) 243-7546
Clarke County
Address: 144 West Jefferson Osceola, IA 50213
Phone: (641) 342-2603
Email: clarkeph@mediacombb.net
Greene County
Address: 1000 West Lincoln Way Jefferson, IA 50219
Phone: (515) 386-2114
Email: communityrelations@gcmchealth.org
Grundy County
Address: 706 H Avenue Suite 2 Grundy Center, IA 50638
Phone: (319) 824-6312
Guthrie County
Address: 2002 State Street Guthrie Center, IA 50115
Phone: (641) 747-3972
Guthrie COVID-19 Hotline: (833) 833-4600
Hamilton County
Address: 1610 Collins Street Suite 1 Webster City, IA 50595
Phone: (515) 832-9565
Hardin County
Address: 2411 Edgington Avenue Eldora, IA 50627
Phone: (641) 939-8444
Jasper County
Address: 101 W 4th Street S Newton, IA 50208
Phone: (641) 787-9224
Email: Kwinfield@jasperia.org
Madison County
Address: 209 East Madison Street Winterset, IA 50273
Phone: (515) 462-9051
Mahaska County
Address: 1229 C Avenue E Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Phone: (641) 672-3100
Marshall County
Address: 1 E Main Street Marshalltown, IA 50158
Phone: (641) 754-6370
Polk County
Address: 1907 Carpenter Avenue Des Moines, IA 50314
Phone: (515) 286-3798
Email: healthdept@polkcountyiowa.gov
Poweshiek County
Address: 306 Fourth Avenue Grinnell, IA 50112
Phone: (641) 236-2385
Story County
Address: 1111 Duff Avenue Ames, IA 50010
Phone: (515) 239-2011
Tama County
Address: 129 West High Street Toledo IA, 52342
Phone: (641) 484- 4788
Email: Health@tamacounty.org
Wapello County
Address: 108 E Main Street Ottumwa IA, 52501
Phone: (641) 682-5434
Warren County
Address: 301 North Buxton Suite 203 Indianola, IA 50125
Phone: (515) 961-1074
Email: WCHS@warrencountyia.org
Webster County
Address: 723 1st Avenue South Suite 220 Fort Dodge, IA 5051
Phone: (515) 53-4107
Email: public_health@webstercountyia.org