Do you know how to contact your public health department?

In the midst of a pandemic, it may be important for you to know how to reach out to your county's public health department. Local 5 is on your side with the details.

IOWA, USA — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's guidance, anyone with a new COVID-19 case is marked as recovered after 28 days, unless the person notifies their local public health department that they are still showing symptoms.

So do you know how to contact your local public health department if you need to? Local 5 is on your side with how to do just that.

Below is a list of contact information for several Iowa counties' public health department's contact information.

Audubon County

Address: 318 Leroy St. #10

Phone: (712) 563-2226

Cass County

Address: 1408 East 10th Street Atlantic, IA 50022

Phone: (712) 243-7546

Clarke County

Address: 144 West Jefferson Osceola, IA 50213

Phone: (641) 342-2603

Greene County

Address: 1000 West Lincoln Way Jefferson, IA 50219

Phone: (515) 386-2114

Email: communityrelations@gcmchealth.org

Grundy County

Address: 706 H Avenue Suite 2 Grundy Center, IA 50638

Phone: (319) 824-6312

Guthrie County

Address: 2002 State Street Guthrie Center, IA 50115

Phone: (641) 747-3972

Guthrie COVID-19 Hotline: (833) 833-4600

Hamilton County

Address: 1610 Collins Street Suite 1 Webster City, IA 50595

Phone: (515) 832-9565

Hardin County

Address: 2411 Edgington Avenue Eldora, IA 50627

Phone: (641) 939-8444

Jasper County

Address: 101 W 4th Street S Newton, IA 50208

Phone: (641) 787-9224

Email: Kwinfield@jasperia.org

Madison County

Address: 209 East Madison Street Winterset, IA 50273

Phone: (515) 462-9051

Mahaska County

Address: 1229 C Avenue E Oskaloosa, IA 52577

Phone: (641) 672-3100

Marshall County

Address: 1 E Main Street Marshalltown, IA 50158

Phone: (641) 754-6370

Polk County

Address: 1907 Carpenter Avenue Des Moines, IA 50314

Phone: (515) 286-3798

Email: healthdept@polkcountyiowa.gov

Poweshiek County

Address: 306 Fourth Avenue Grinnell, IA 50112

Phone: (641) 236-2385

Story County

Address: 1111 Duff Avenue Ames, IA 50010

Phone: (515) 239-2011

Tama County

Address: 129 West High Street Toledo IA, 52342

Phone: (641) 484- 4788

Email: Health@tamacounty.org

Wapello County

Address: 108 E Main Street Ottumwa IA, 52501

Phone: (641) 682-5434

Warren County

Address: 301 North Buxton Suite 203 Indianola, IA 50125

Phone: (515) 961-1074

Email: WCHS@warrencountyia.org

Webster County

Address: 723 1st Avenue South Suite 220 Fort Dodge, IA 5051

Phone: (515) 53-4107

Email: public_health@webstercountyia.org



























