After an Iowa doctor distributed a letter regarding the coronavirus, Local 5 looked into who to trust for information about the disease

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of coronavirus cases is not going down as the weeks go on, and now rumors and disinformation are spreading to Iowans regarding the disease.

Local 5 On Your Side was alerted to a letter sent by an Iowa doctor, calling the coronavirus an impending epidemic and encouraging everyone to stay inside. We spoke to Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health said that Iowans should only trust information from their state officials and the Centers for Disease Control.

State officials are communicating regularly with hospitals, physicians and county health departments as well. Statewide weekly calls are being held with stakeholders and people on the ground to keep in touch with medical professionals and hospitals.