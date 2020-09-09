How to get help after the derecho if you don't qualify for FEMA assistance

There are multiple different avenues for people across Iowa.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — This Thursday will mark one month since the derecho and, with clean up still underway, many people are left without financial assistance.

11 Iowa counties are available for individual federal assistance but that does not cover everybody who was affected by the storm.

"The individual assistance program often brings financial support to individuals impacted from the disaster from the federal level," Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator Austen Seely said.

Dallas county was not one of the 11 counties that qualified but there is still help available for some people in the county.

"The Iowa individual assistance program is still available for those families to qualify," Seely said.

The Iowa individual assistance program is available to any household making less than double the federal poverty level. Recipients could qualify for up to $5000. In Dallas County though, that state assistance does not cover everybody who needs it.

"Between that threshold and needing assistance, there's a lot that have minor or somewhat significant level of damage and they need help financially to put that piece together," Seely told Local 5.

Below is a list of services that are available to Dallas County residents.

Red Cross: Dial 1-800-REDCROSS and select prompt 4