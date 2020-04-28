How traveling will be different on airlines

Airline travel is changing to conform to the situation we're all living in.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As TSA sees a ramp up in passengers across the nation, there are new calls for airlines to make flights safe for all travelers.

Here's what we know so far.

American Airlines says it will start offering masks to passengers.

But JetBlue is going a step further, becoming the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel.

American, United, JetBlue and Delta are also mandating masks for flight attendants.

United says starting this week, it intends to leave one seat open next to each passenger, but it won't guarantee it.

One aviation interior design company is proposing a change to seats with transparent barriers. Another model shows the middle seat in reverse.

Inside at least a dozen airports this week, TSA is installing plexiglass barriers at travel document check-in stations.

Emirates is now offering passengers on some flights rapid COVID-19 tests before boarding. The first airline to do so.

JetBlue customers will be reminded by email and at the airport to wear a mask.