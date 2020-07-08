Human etch-a-sketch runner marks historic milestone

We last spoke with Rik during last year's RAGBRAI when he was doing more than just biking.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — During last year's RAGBRAI coverage, we came across a man who was not only riding the route, but also running the names of kids battling cancer in overnight towns.

Local 5 caught up with him on how his mission to support kids and their families continued into this year and hit a major milestone this week.

Rik Zortman, better known as the human etch-a-sketch, has been running for the better part of two years as a way to heal and cope with the loss of his own son, Armstrong, who passed away from cancer in 2009 at the age of three.

It's turned into a mission to comfort other families going through a battle he knows well.

"I wanted to not only visit rural Iowa, but the towns to see what the state has been all about. The state has been really encouraging and it really wasn't a goal until January when I had 30 done and I asked my wife if she wanted to do this and she was all on board," Rik said.

This past Wednesday, Rik and his wife accomplished their goal of running at least one name of a child battling cancer in every Iowa county.

The last name, Lynsey, etched in Davenport.

Last year, Rik used gps to map out the name of Gabby, who was there to see it completed.

He doesn't get to meet most of the kids or families of names he runs.

But when he does, it's very special.

Rik has some advice for families going through their own cancer battle.

"Journal each day and ask for help. It's tough now with COVID, but with friends and neighbors to try and help out it does make a difference," Rik said.