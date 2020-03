Detectives say it appears the remains are old.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Human remains were found in a Des Moines backyard Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Medical Examiner, along with Polk County detectives were called to a property on N Baseline St. in Des Moines around 10:35 Tuesday morning.

The caller said their grandchildren were playing in the backyard when they found what appeared to be human bones in a mound of dirt.