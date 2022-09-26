x
1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Humboldt County

A 27-year-old was driving on Birch Ave Monday morning when he "failed to navigate a left-hand curve" and rolled into a cornfield, the Iowa State Patrol says.
Emergency vehicle, light background

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead and two are injured following a car crash in Humboldt on Monday, the Iowa State Patrol said in a report

27-year-old Christopher Barnes of Humboldt was driving on Birch Ave around 6:30 a.m. Monday when he "failed to navigate a left-hand curve" and rolled into a cornfield, the report states.

Barnes died in the crash. 

Two male passengers, both from Humboldt, were injured in the crash. Both were taken to Emmetsburg Hospital. 

None of the men were wearing a seatbelt, the Iowa State Patrol reports. 

West Bend EMS, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Humboldt County Medical Examiner and West Bend Fire and Rescue all responded to the incident. 

    

