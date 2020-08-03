Hundreds of metro students go to college on Saturday

More than 250 elementary school aged students participated in the event at Des Moines University Saturday morning.

Saturdays aren't usually for school, but today more than 250 metro area students took part in the "Boys Reaching for Opportunities in Science" program at Des Moines University.

The program allowed the students to handle real human organs, use ultrasound to explore the body and learn about nutrition. Students also learned first aid skills.

The program was led by DMU medical and health sciences students.