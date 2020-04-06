More than 75% of Tyson packing plant employees in Storm Lake with COVID-19 did not show symptoms

Tyson had all of its employees at the northern Iowa facility tested in May for coronavirus

STORM LAKE, Iowa — After testing more than 2,300 team members at its packing plant in Storm Lake, Tyson announced this week that more than three-quarters of those who tested positive for COVID-19 showed no symptoms of the virus.

Of the 2,303 team members who work at the facility and were tested, 591 tested positive, more than 75 percent of whom did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified. The total comprises 58 individuals who were tested by the Department of Health or when seeking care through their own health care providers and an additional 533 who were tested onsite from May 18 to May 21. Team members who test positive receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson. In all, 186 of the team members who tested positive have been through their required absence and have now returned to work.



The Storm Lake facility is among more than 40 production facilities in the United States where Tyson is rolling out advanced testing capabilities and enhanced care options onsite to team members in partnership with Matrix Medical, a leading medical clinical services company, and other partners.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we continue to take strong action to ensure they feel protected in their community and when they come to work,” said Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods. “As in Storm Lake, we are routinely finding high levels of asymptomatic positives when we test widely at our plants and because of that, we can do a public service by sharing the results with the local community.”'

Tyson Foods has increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick. The company also has doubled its “thank you” bonus for its frontline workers. Team members who cannot come to work because of illness or childcare issues related to COVID-19 will continue to qualify.

The Storm Lake facility isn't the only Tyson packing plant in Iowa to reveal more coronavirus cases in the past week. 224 employees of a Tyson beef and pork processing plant in Council Bluffs have the virus, company officials said Tuesday. The company said 103 workers stayed home the required quarantine time and have returned to work. The company has more than 1,400 employees at the plant.