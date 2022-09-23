Here's how Iowans can help during Hurricane Ian

With 155 mph winds as of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to be the strongest recorded storm in southwest Florida.

IOWA, USA — With Hurricane Ian only hours away from making landfall in southwestern Florida, people across the country are looking to help out in any way possible.

The Category 4 storm has moved across the gulf from Cuba — where it left millions without electricity — as the west coast of Florida is preparing for severe damage.

Despite being over 1,000 miles away, Iowans can still offer support to those impacted by Hurricane Ian through blood drives and supporting various organizations.

Is there another organization or charity we should include? Let us know by emailing news@weareiowa or by texting us at 515-457-1026.

Here are some organizations and funds that will aid those who need it most:

To donate money, visit the American Red Cross national donation link or write “Hurricane Ian” in the memo line of a check and mail it your local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.

Find the donation form at redcross.org/donate and the list of Iowa chapters here.

If you'd rather donate blood or platelets, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The fund, organized by Save the Children, donates child-focused items to kids preparing for and recovering from disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and other severe weather events.

To donate, fill out their online form.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund can be made by following this link.

Checks can be made out to “Volunteer Florida Foundation” and include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

To donate blood or platelets for those in need, schedule an appointment and find your center on LifeServe's website.

The Des Moines location told Local 5 they sent donations Monday in preparation for the hurricane and that they are "on standby" if more is needed.

The organization is working to provide medicine, supplies and training for health workers assisting in hurricane relief.

To donate in aid of hurricane victims, including Ian and Fiona, check out their website.

Project HOPE is deploying an emergency assessment team to Jacksonville and Orlando ahead of #HurricaneIan's landfall in Florida so that we are well positioned to enter the affected areas, liaise with local clinics, and distribute supplies when it is safe to do so. — Project HOPE 🔜 TwitchCon (@projecthopeorg) September 28, 2022