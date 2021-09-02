Central Iowa HVAC company on furnace maintenance during the cold weather

Local 5 spoke with Bell Bros. Monday, with tips on how to maintain comfort while saving money.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One company is getting some hot business because of the cold-

Bell Bros. has had techs running around the clock since last week

They say there are lag times for their business during the year but now is not one of them.

They do offer some tips to make sure you can stay in comfort:

1. Raise the temperature on your thermostat to between 70-72 degrees.

2. Take all programmable thermostats out of setback mode and set on permanent hold.

3. Double check that your furnace filter has recently been replaced. Replacing the furnace filter helps keep the furnace working efficiently and ensures proper airflow.

4. If you have a 90%+ furnace and boiler, be sure to check the furnace intake and exhaust pipes are clear of snow and ice. These pipes are usually a foot or two above the ground and located on the side or back of your house. If snow and ice build-up inside the pipes it can cause your furnace to stop working.